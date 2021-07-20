Football La-Liga La-Liga Koeman on Messi, Aguero and the season ahead Ronald Koeman is embarking on his second campaign in charge of Barcelona after guiding it to third place in La Liga and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. AP Barcelona 20 July, 2021 11:05 IST Argentina's Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi during a Copa America match against Paraguay on June 21. - AP AP Barcelona 20 July, 2021 11:05 IST Ahead of the new season, FC Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman hopes the club "can have an agreement for more years" with icon Lionel Messi.Koeman is embarking on his second campaign in charge of the Spanish giant, after guiding it to third place in La Liga and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in his first.Barca did, though, win some silverware in the form of a Copa del Rey title, beating Athletic Club 4-0 in the final.READ | Lazio defends new arrival Hysaj over initiation song Messi - who celebrated his first major international title when Argentina was victorious in the summer's Copa America - last week reportedly committed to staying at Camp Nou until 2026. But any agreement has not been made official.Koeman also highlighted the importance of new signing Sergio Aguero, saying that the Argentine is "really good quality in the box." Aguero signed a two-year-deal with the Catalan club after his Manchester City contract expired in June. He spent 10 years in City, scoring 260 goals on the way to becoming the side's all-time leading goalscorer. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :