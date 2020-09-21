Football La-Liga La-Liga Rubiales reelected Spanish football federation president Spain's former World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas had withdrawn his candidacy in June, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a reason. Reuters BARCELONA 21 September, 2020 18:19 IST Luis Rubiales first came into power in May 2018. - Getty Images Reuters BARCELONA 21 September, 2020 18:19 IST Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was re-elected unopposed, with a new four-year mandate, the federation said on Monday.Spain's former World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas withdrew his candidacy in June, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a reason.The federation announced the news on Twitter and posted reactions from other football officials, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino.“Congratulations Luis, I want to thank you and the RFEF for all the work done in the last few years, but above all, in the last few months,” said Infantino.READ | Josep Bartomeu will not go to war with Lionel Messi Rubiales, 43, took over from Angel Maria Villar in May 2018, who was sacked following corruption charges.Born in Las Palmas, Rubiales played for several lower league clubs after coming through the Valencia and Atletico Madrid youth systems and finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.One of his first decisions as RFEF president was to sack then Spain coach Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018 World Cup, after Real Madrid announced him as its next manager. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos