Luka Modric signs new deal with Real Madrid Luka Modric has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, according to club president Florentino Perez. Reuters 22 April, 2021 10:17 IST Luka Modric gestures during the La Liga contest between Getafe and Real Madrid on April 18, 2021. - AP Reuters 22 April, 2021 10:17 IST Luka Modric has signed a new contract with Real Madrid, the club president Florentino Perez said on Thursday.Perez did not give any details of the deal with the 35-year old Croatian, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He said the club had still to reach an agreement with Sergio Ramos but hoped the club captain would remain at the Bernabeu.ALSO READ - Madrid beats Cadiz in Spanish league"How can I not want Sergio Ramos to stay?" Perez said on the La Larguero radio show.Perez said Ramos' continuation is a question of resources with the Spanish club losing money and still unsure of its future budget. "It doesn't depend on him, it depends on Real Madrid's situation," Perez added.