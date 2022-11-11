Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz Live, La Liga: Match kicks-off; Live streaming info; RMA vs CAD updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Madrid vs Cadiz La Liga match from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Starting Lineups Real Madrid: Courtois(GK), Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vazquez, Tchouameni, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mendy Cadiz: Ledesma(GK), Espino, Cala, Fali, Carcelen, Sobrino, Fede, Alcaraz, Alejo, Lozano, Alex

Match Preview

Real Madrid is not enjoying the best form in La Liga right now. Having lost its last match against Rayo Vallecano and drawn the one before that against Barcelona, the pressure is on the defending champion to get back to winning form.

Madrid, which was at the top of the table, surrendered its lead to Barcelona after the loss on Monday. Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to close the gap to two points by securing a win against Cadiz.

Real Madrid is currently second in the table with 32 points from 13 matches.

Cadiz is in poor form, sitting 19th in the league table with just 11 points from 13 matches and have let in 24 goals till now. Madrid is yet to be defeated at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and it has let in just one goal in its last six home games.

Predicted XI Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois(GK); Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma(GK); Carcelen, Cala, Mari, Espino; Ocampo, Fede Emeterio, Fernandez, Bongonda; Sobrino, Lozano