Asensio ready for La Liga run-in after knee injury

Marco Asensio feels "very good" after recovering from a knee injury as he prepares to play his part for Real Madrid in La Liga's title run-in.

Spain international Asensio is yet to feature this term after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his left knee in pre-season.

The 24-year-old underwent successful surgery in August but has only now returned to training with the campaign paused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asensio, who played 44 times in 2018-19, is delighted to be back.

"I feel very good," he told Realmadrid TV. "The first week was different when I returned to training, being with my team-mates.

"My adaptation has been good. The knee is responding well and the truth is that I am physically very well.

"The wait has been very long. I have worked a lot and, above all, I have had a lot of patience, because seeing your colleagues train every day while being in the physiotherapy room was something that hurt me a lot.

"I am already with my colleagues in the field and that is the important thing. The wait was worth it."

Asensio's attentions can now turn to matters on the field, with Madrid two points behind rival Barcelona in the table with 11 matches to play.

Los Blancos must also overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"We really want La Liga to start and to face those games that decide a title," Asensio said. "We know that they are life-or-death matches.

"Every game we have to face it to the fullest, and we are going to try to win everything we have left."