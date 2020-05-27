Football La-Liga La-Liga Asensio ready for La Liga run-in after knee injury Real Madrid star Marco Asensio is yet to feature this season but has returned to training following a serious injury. Ben Spratt 27 May, 2020 21:13 IST Marco Asensio has played 44 times in 2018-19 for Real Madrid. - Getty Images Ben Spratt 27 May, 2020 21:13 IST Marco Asensio feels "very good" after recovering from a knee injury as he prepares to play his part for Real Madrid in La Liga's title run-in.Spain international Asensio is yet to feature this term after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his left knee in pre-season.READ | La Liga gets green light for Monday and Friday matches The 24-year-old underwent successful surgery in August but has only now returned to training with the campaign paused amid the coronavirus pandemic.Asensio, who played 44 times in 2018-19, is delighted to be back."I feel very good," he told Realmadrid TV. "The first week was different when I returned to training, being with my team-mates."My adaptation has been good. The knee is responding well and the truth is that I am physically very well."The wait has been very long. I have worked a lot and, above all, I have had a lot of patience, because seeing your colleagues train every day while being in the physiotherapy room was something that hurt me a lot."I am already with my colleagues in the field and that is the important thing. The wait was worth it."Asensio's attentions can now turn to matters on the field, with Madrid two points behind rival Barcelona in the table with 11 matches to play.READ | Messi: Resuming season will be 'like starting from scratch' Los Blancos must also overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League."We really want La Liga to start and to face those games that decide a title," Asensio said. "We know that they are life-or-death matches."Every game we have to face it to the fullest, and we are going to try to win everything we have left." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos