Messi reaches another milestone after inspiring Barcelona to victory over Leganes

Lionel Messi has hit yet another milestone at Barcelona, having now featured in 500 wins for the club.

Messi scored twice and played a part in Barca's other three goals in a 5-0 rout of Leganes in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

It makes Messi the first player to reach the landmark, with Xavi having won 476 matches and Andres Iniesta reaching 459 victories before departing Camp Nou.

Espanyol was the first side to lose to a Barca team that included Messi, back in October 2004.

Meanwhile, UDA Gramenet is the only team to have faced Messi and managed to avoid defeat, having beaten Barca in the Copa del Rey last-64 in 2004-05.

In total, Messi has been on the winning side against 86 different teams, with Sevilla his favourite opponent.

Messi has won 29 times against the Andalusian club, while he has 24 victories over Atletico Madrid and 19 versus Real Madrid.