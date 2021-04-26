Football La-Liga La-Liga Real fan Nadal laments 'disastrous' Betis draw with umpire Real's 0-0 draw with Betis means it sits in second place on 71 points, two behind league leader Atletico Madrid. Reuters BARCELONA 26 April, 2021 17:39 IST Fortunately for the 34-year-old Nadal, he did not let his side's result affect him too much as he saved a match point before lifting a 12th Barcelona Open trophy with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5 victory over his Greek opponent. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters BARCELONA 26 April, 2021 17:39 IST Rafa Nadal might be renowned for his on-court emotions in the heat of battle but he was overheard by courtside microphones venting his frustration over his football club Real Madrid's disappointing weekend result.As the Spaniard prepared on a practice court for Sunday's Barcelona Open final success against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was frank in his assessment of Real's stuttering La Liga title defence.Nadal, a Real fan despite his uncle Miguel Angel making over 200 appearances for arch-rivals Barcelona, was seen speaking to umpire Mohamed Lahyani about his team's 0-0 home draw with Real Betis on Saturday and was less than impressed with what he saw.RELATED|Real Madrid title bid dented again after home draw with Real Betis"Hala Madrid, but this year's not so good, another 0-0 and we're two points off the top," Lahyani said to Nadal, who shook his head and replied that it was "a disaster, a disaster.""La Liga's over," a despondent Nadal added."Madrid need goalscorers, they need a forward," said the Swedish umpire. "Amongst other things," said Nadal with a sigh.Real's 0-0 draw with Betis means it sits in second place on 71 points, two behind league leader Atletico Madrid. Third-placed Barca also has 71 points but with a game in hand.RELATED|Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open titleFortunately for the 34-year-old Nadal, he did not let his side's result affect him too much as he saved a match point before lifting a 12th Barcelona Open trophy with a hard-fought 6-4 6-7(6) 7-5 victory over his Greek opponent. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.