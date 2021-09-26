Real Madrid held to a goalless draw at home by Villarreal

Real Madrid missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of La Liga as it was held 0-0 by Villarreal at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side moves onto 17 points, three above city rival Atletico Madrid, which lost 1-0 away to Alaves earlier in the day. Villarreal, meanwhile, remains unbeaten but has won just one of its six matches this term - four of which it has drawn 0-0.

"It's a bittersweet point because it's at home against a direct rival and you want to take the three points in these games; just one isn't what we wanted," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

"Keeping a clean sheet is good given we've conceded in our last few games, though. We wanted to press them high but they dealt with us well in the first half and it was tough to get the ball off them. We misplaced too many passes when we had it, but these things happen."

@MrAncelotti: "We did our best to create chances, we had balls in the box but they are very tall in defence. We couldn’t make it difficult for them. It was hard to play in between the lines. We pressed more in the 2nd half but couldn’t find the right chance."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/VimhdeKtKi — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 25, 2021

It was a frustrating affair for the host where clear-cut chances were few and far between, with the final ball too often lacking.

It wanted a penalty in the first half when defender Nacho collided with Raul Albiol in the box; however, referee Jesus Gil Manzano waved away the protests.

Arnaut Danjuma looked most likely to score for the visiting team, forcing Courtois into a couple of smart stops in each half.

Real defender Eder Militao sent a header wide after the break from a Marco Asensio free-kick as Madrid struggled to make a breakthrough.

A combination of Isco and Vinicius Junior were denied by Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as Unai Emery's side held on to secure a point.