Real Madrid held up on icy runway as storm buffers Spain

Spanish side Real Madrid was trapped on a plane for more than two hours on Friday after ice on the runway of Barajas airport prevented its plane from taking off as a snowstorm buffeted the country.

The La Liga side was waiting to take off from Madrid to travel for its match on Saturday against Osasuna in Pamplona in northwestern Spain.

'Bleak'

“They told us the outlook is bleak. The take-off runways are closed and that the ice-removing machines are for landing,” a Real spokesman said on Friday.

“We estimate that we have been here more than two hours. The sense of outrage is already irrepressible.”