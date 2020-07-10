Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid's Marcelo to miss remainder of league season Marcelo, 32, will miss Real's final four Liga matches -- against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes. Reuters 10 July, 2020 23:02 IST Marcelo's Real Madrid is two points shy of defending champion and leader Barcelona with 11 rounds remaining in the La Liga. - Getty Images Reuters 10 July, 2020 23:02 IST Real Madrid defender Marcelo will likely be sidelined for the rest of its Liga title run-in after sustaining a thigh injury.A statement from Real on Friday confirmed the injury to the Brazilian without stating when he would return although Spanish newspaper Marca said he would be out of action for three weeks.Marcelo, 32, will miss Real's final four Liga matches -- against Alaves on Friday plus Granada, Villarreal and Leganes - but should return in time for its Champions League last-16 second leg at Manchester City on Aug. 7, added the report.Real, targeting its first Spanish league title since 2017, is one point clear of second-placed Barcelona and can increase its lead to four with a home win over struggling Alaves. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos