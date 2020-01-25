La-Liga

Real Madrid loan Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna

Hugo Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Malaga earlier this week and has been sent straight out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna.

Daniel Lewis
25 January, 2020 18:39 IST
Hugo Vallejo

Deportivo La Coruna loanee Hugo Vallejo signs his contract.   -  Twitter (@RCDeportivo)

Real Madrid has loaned Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna, two days after signing the teenage winger from Malaga.

The 19-year-old is believed to have officially joined Madrid on Thursday and has been sent straight out to Segunda Division side Deportivo for the remainder of the season.

Deportivo announced the news on its official website and confirmed Vallejo, used five times by fellow second-tier side Malaga this term, is in contention for its trip to Albacete on Sunday.

Fernando Vazquez's side has struggled this season and is down in 20th place, but it has strengthened its squad with five new signings in January.

