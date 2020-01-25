Real Madrid loan Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna

Real Madrid has loaned Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna, two days after signing the teenage winger from Malaga.

The 19-year-old is believed to have officially joined Madrid on Thursday and has been sent straight out to Segunda Division side Deportivo for the remainder of the season.

Deportivo announced the news on its official website and confirmed Vallejo, used five times by fellow second-tier side Malaga this term, is in contention for its trip to Albacete on Sunday.

Fernando Vazquez's side has struggled this season and is down in 20th place, but it has strengthened its squad with five new signings in January.