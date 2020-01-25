Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid loan Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna Hugo Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Malaga earlier this week and has been sent straight out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna. Daniel Lewis 25 January, 2020 18:39 IST Deportivo La Coruna loanee Hugo Vallejo signs his contract. - Twitter (@RCDeportivo) Daniel Lewis 25 January, 2020 18:39 IST Real Madrid has loaned Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna, two days after signing the teenage winger from Malaga. The 19-year-old is believed to have officially joined Madrid on Thursday and has been sent straight out to Segunda Division side Deportivo for the remainder of the season.Read: Mikel Arteta says this transfer window for Arsenal is complicated Deportivo announced the news on its official website and confirmed Vallejo, used five times by fellow second-tier side Malaga this term, is in contention for its trip to Albacete on Sunday. Fernando Vazquez's side has struggled this season and is down in 20th place, but it has strengthened its squad with five new signings in January. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos