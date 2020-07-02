Real Madrid launches women's team after takeover approved

Spanish giant Real Madrid has taken the final step towards officially launching its women's team after the Spanish football federation approved a deal to merge with CD Tacon, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Real agreed to absorb Tacon last year after it was to the top division of Spanish women's football, a move that was approved by the club's members at last year's general assembly.

Tacon retained its name, badge and kit last season but played and trained at Real's Valdebebas facilities. The side finished 10th in the 16-team division, which ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Real said the federation had received and approved the corresponding documents to finalise the deal to absorb Tacon and that the merger would become effective once the men's La Liga season ends on July 19. In addition to the senior team, the club will create a youth section comprising of Under-16 to Under-19 sides.

“Real Madrid are looking forward to this new challenge with a commitment to promoting women's football and contributing to its development and growth in our society,” the statement added.