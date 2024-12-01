 />
Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe, Bellingham start; Can Los Blancos close the gap with table-topper Barcelona?

RMA vs GET: Catch all the LIVE updates from the La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Updated : Dec 01, 2024 20:27 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the La Liga 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

  • December 01, 2024 19:49
    Getafe starting XI
  • December 01, 2024 19:44
    Real Madrid starting XI

  • December 01, 2024 19:38
    An injury-ridden Madrid will be facing Getafe

    Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be licking its wounds after a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, which slowed the momentum it had built up after two big La Liga wins over Osasuna and Leganes.

    Its injury crisis has also shown no signs of abating, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Lucas Vazquez’s returns being offset by a hamstring injury to midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who was substituted in the 56th minute at Anfield.

    Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out with long-term injuries, while Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and David Alaba all missed the trip to Liverpool.

  • December 01, 2024 19:24
    Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE?

    The La Liga game between Real Madrid and Getafe will not be broadcast on TV in India. However, the match can be followed on GXR World.

