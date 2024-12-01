Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs GET in La Liga 2024-25?

Real Madrid, which has 30 points from 13 games, will aim to keep Barca within touching distance when it hosts Getafe on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be licking its wounds after a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, which slowed the momentum it had built up after two big La Liga wins over Osasuna and Leganes.

Its injury crisis has also shown no signs of abating, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Lucas Vazquez’s returns being offset by a hamstring injury to midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who was substituted in the 56th minute at Anfield.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out with long-term injuries, while Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and David Alaba all missed the trip to Liverpool.

In a match on Sunday that could affect the race to secure a spot in the Champions League, fourth-placed Villarreal on 25 points hosts seventh-placed Girona which has 21.