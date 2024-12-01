 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs GET in La Liga 2024-25?

Madrid’s injury crisis has shown no signs of abating, with Thibaut Courtois and Lucas Vazquez’s returns being offset by a hamstring injury to Eduardo Camavinga.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 12:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks to his players during training before their La Liga clash against Getafe.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks to his players during training before their La Liga clash against Getafe. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks to his players during training before their La Liga clash against Getafe. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid, which has 30 points from 13 games, will aim to keep Barca within touching distance when it hosts Getafe on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be licking its wounds after a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, which slowed the momentum it had built up after two big La Liga wins over Osasuna and Leganes.

Its injury crisis has also shown no signs of abating, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Lucas Vazquez’s returns being offset by a hamstring injury to midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who was substituted in the 56th minute at Anfield.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are out with long-term injuries, while Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo and David Alaba all missed the trip to Liverpool.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second

In a match on Sunday that could affect the race to secure a spot in the Champions League, fourth-placed Villarreal on 25 points hosts seventh-placed Girona which has 21.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe in La Liga?
The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for a 4:15 pm kick-off. (8:45 pm IST)
How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe in La Liga?
The La Liga game between Real Madrid and Getafe will not be broadcast on TV in India. However, the match can be followed on GXR World.

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Getafe /

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs GET in La Liga 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Harshit picks four wickets, Konstas nearing century
    Team Sportstar
  3. New York Red Bulls sets up final clash against LA Galaxy in MLS Cup
    AP
  4. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs GET in La Liga 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid thrashes Valladolid 5-0 to provisionally move to second
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Hansi Flick makes no excuses for Barcelona’s slump, eyes turnaround in form
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona loses to Las Palmas at home
    AP
  5. Real Madrid boosted by Rodrygo return for Getafe game
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs GET in La Liga 2024-25?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI, Day 2 Live Score: Harshit picks four wickets, Konstas nearing century
    Team Sportstar
  3. New York Red Bulls sets up final clash against LA Galaxy in MLS Cup
    AP
  4. Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. SMAT 2024 Diary: In Hardik’s slipstream and learning from august company!
    Sahil Mathur,Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment