La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Bellingham score as Real Madrid beats Getafe to close gap with leader Barcelona

Jude Bellingham converted a penalty and Kylian Mbappe added another goal before halftime to spur Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as it moved within touching distance of La Liga leader Barcelona.

Bellingham stepped up to take the penalty instead of Frenchman Mbappe, who had missed a spot kick in Real’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, and made no mistake as he knocked the ball straight down the middle to easily beat goalkeeper David Soria.

However, it did not take Mbappe long to double the lead as he struck in the 38th minute, taking a brilliant ball from Bellingham and whipping it in from outside the box to score his 10th goal of the season across all competitions for Real.

Real moved to second place in the table with 33 points from 14 matches, one point behind rival Barcelona, which has played a game more. Getafe sits in 17th place after collecting 13 points from 15 matches.