La Liga Live Real Madrid 0 Sevilla 1: Fernando gives Sevilla the lead from a well-worked free-kick

Welcome to Sportstar's match blog of the La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

34' Real Madrid initiating most of its play from the flanks. The idea seems to use Benzema's aerial capability to try and hurt Sevilla.

32' SHOT!! Karim Benzema posing the threat again. A lovely turn on receiving a pass from Marcelo, which he shot at Bono's near-post but the height of the shot was comfortable enough for keeper who made the save.

29' Vinicius trying to be cheeky as he cut in from the left flank and tried to lob it over Sevilla keeper Bono but the ball sails over the crossbar.

Possession stats after 25 minutes Real Madrid 40% Sevilla 60%

25' SHOT- Casemiro with a low driving shot but it is straight at Bono. Real Madrid trying its best to get the equaliser as soon it can and tilt the balance its way again.

21' GOOOAAALLL!!!! ITS SEVILLA. ITS FERNANDO. AND IT COUNTS!! (Real Madrid 0 Sevilla 1) Just when it seemed like Madrid had taken control of the game, Sevilla takes the lead from a wonderfully worked free-kick. That was some nimble footwork in the Madrid box by Fernando.

15' Real Madrid operating on a different gear altogether after that cancelled goal. Sevilla's defence looks untidy as Madrid increases its tempo of play.

12' GOAL NOT GIVEN!!! Benzema's header from Odriozola's cross will not count as the Spanish international was deemed offside by VAR when he was played by Vinicius

11' FOUL- Vinicius fouled by Suso in the centre of the park. Just a free-kick.

9' Early indications show that Real Madrid is looking to soak the pressure from its opponent. Zidane's men seem content with Sevilla enjoying most of the possession. Vinicius will surely be on the prowl to hit Sevilla on the counter with his blistering pace.

7' Sevilla enjoying majority of the possession in the early stages. Some lovely pressing by Lopetegui's men after losing possession.

4' Lovely run from Papu Gomez as he slithered his way through the Real Madrid defence but Militao stopped him in his tracks with a sturdy shoulder tackle.

3' Positive start from both teams as the match has a nice tempo in its opening minutes.

1' KICK-OFF

12.30 IST- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!!

12.15 IST- More stats for you with 15 minutes to kick-off

All the stats ahead of #RealMadridSevillaFC ⤵ #WeareSevilla | @EverFX pic.twitter.com/AxP1m4HU1D — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 9, 2021

12.00 IST- The Los Blancos' pre-match warm up

LIVE: Watch our warm-up ahead of the match @SevillaFC_ENG! #RealMadridSevillaFC https://t.co/I0HbvDOWSX — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 9, 2021

11:50 IST- STAT BOX

Real Madrid has won its last four matches against Sevilla and has kept a clean sheet in three of them.

Real Madrid has defeated Sevilla in its last 11 home matches. Its last home defeat against Sevilla in La Liga came in December 2008.

Sevilla has won its last three La Liga away games. If Lopetegui's men win against Madrid today, Sevilla will have four consecutive away games for the first time since September 2010.

11:30 IST- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!!

Real Madrid: Courtois, Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo (C), Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

Coach: Zinedine Zidane

Sevilla: Bono, Navas (C), Koundé, Carlos, Acuña, Fernando, Rakitic, Jordan, Suso, Papu Gómez, Ocampos.

Coach: Julen Lopetegui

A chance for Real Madrid to go level on points with league-leader and city rival, Atletico. The stakes couldn't be higher !!!

BIG MATCH VIBES!#RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/Xa4nrXt8Qw — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 9, 2021

Match Preview

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he will make any decision that the it wishes to take about his position "easy" for the club.

The Frenchman, who has won three Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles in two spells as Real coach, could find his future under threat should Real end the season trophyless.

The La Liga champion was dumped out of the Copa del Rey by third tier Alcoyano in January and was defeated comfortably by Chelsea in its Champions League semi-final this week.

READ: Ramos suffers hamstring injury, may have played last game for Real

It is second in la Liga, two points behind Atletico Madrid, and require its city rival to slip up if it is to stand a chance of retaining its crown.

"Let's just finish this season. What I will say is that I'll make things easy for the club, always, because they've always given me everything," Zidane told a news conference on Saturday.

"I'll make things very easy, but right now we are all focused on the four remaining games and ending the season well. That's what motivates me. All the rest is just talk."

Real hosts fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday as it bids to remain in the title race, but it will be without captain Sergio Ramos who has picked up a hamstring injury.

The centre back joined fellow defenders Rafael Varane, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez on the sidelines.