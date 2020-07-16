La Liga LIVE: Real Madrid vs Villareal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the La Liga encounter between league leader Real Madrid and Villareal.

— TEAM NEWS

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard

Villareal: Asenjo, Gaspar, Pau, Gerard, Chukwueze, Moralanes, Quintilla, Anguissa, Pena, Sofian, Gomez

— FORM: Real Madrid is one a nine game winning run in the league. Villareal, however, has lost two of its last three league matches.

— Real Madrid will be looking to seal its first La Liga title since 2017 when it hosts Villarreal at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano tonight.

Los Blancos are go into the game with a four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. With just two games remaining, including this one, a win will seal the title for Real Madrid irrespective of Barcelona’s result against Osasuna.

— Villarreal was in the chase for a Champions League spot for most of the season but stumbled too often to get left behind. While top four is out of reach, Europa League is very much there for the talking. The Castellon club will be keen on finishing the campaign above Getafe (6th) and Real Sociedad (7th).