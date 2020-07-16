La-Liga La Liga LIVE: Real Madrid vs Villareal Tune in for the live updates, commentary, statistics and more from the La Liga clash between table-topper Real Madrid and Villareal. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 23:36 IST Real Madrid can secure the La Liga title with a win against Villareal. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 16 July, 2020 23:36 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the La Liga encounter between league leader Real Madrid and Villareal. — TEAM NEWSReal Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Benzema, HazardVillareal: Asenjo, Gaspar, Pau, Gerard, Chukwueze, Moralanes, Quintilla, Anguissa, Pena, Sofian, Gomez— FORM: Real Madrid is one a nine game winning run in the league. Villareal, however, has lost two of its last three league matches.— Real Madrid will be looking to seal its first La Liga title since 2017 when it hosts Villarreal at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano tonight.Los Blancos are go into the game with a four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. With just two games remaining, including this one, a win will seal the title for Real Madrid irrespective of Barcelona’s result against Osasuna.— Villarreal was in the chase for a Champions League spot for most of the season but stumbled too often to get left behind. While top four is out of reach, Europa League is very much there for the talking. The Castellon club will be keen on finishing the campaign above Getafe (6th) and Real Sociedad (7th).Where can you watch the game live in India?The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Villareal will not be broadcast live in India on any television (TV) channel. However, you can watch the encounter by streaming it live online through Facebook WATCH.