La-Liga

Real Madrid starts a match without a single player from Spain for the first time

Real Madrid started without a single Spanish player, for the first time in its history, against Villarreal in the La Liga match at the El Madrigal on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
07 January, 2023 22:00 IST
07 January, 2023 22:00 IST
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid started without a single Spanish player, for the first time in its history, against Villarreal in the La Liga match at the El Madrigal on Saturday.

Real Madrid started without a single Spanish player, for the first time in its history, against Villarreal in the La Liga match at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

Three Frenchman, two Brazilians, two Germans, a Croat, a Belgian, an Austrian and a Uruguayan started the match as Los Blancos looked to continue its pursuit for the league title. Real Madrid is level with Barcelona on 38 points and a point here would take it on top of the league table, playing a game extra.

However, it was Villarreal which drew first blood with Yeremi Pino scoring from a Gerard Moreno pass. Pino’s strike deflected off Benjamin Mendy into the Real Madrid net early in the second half.

Real Madrid equalised soon, when Karim Benzema scored from the spot at the hour mark. Three minutes later, to Real’s frustration David Alaba conceded a penalty and Villarreal got its noses in front with Moreno making it 2-1 for his team.

More to follow.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us