Real Madrid starts a match without a single player from Spain for the first time

Real Madrid started without a single Spanish player, for the first time in its history, against Villarreal in the La Liga match at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday.

Three Frenchman, two Brazilians, two Germans, a Croat, a Belgian, an Austrian and a Uruguayan started the match as Los Blancos looked to continue its pursuit for the league title. Real Madrid is level with Barcelona on 38 points and a point here would take it on top of the league table, playing a game extra.

However, it was Villarreal which drew first blood with Yeremi Pino scoring from a Gerard Moreno pass. Pino’s strike deflected off Benjamin Mendy into the Real Madrid net early in the second half.

Real Madrid equalised soon, when Karim Benzema scored from the spot at the hour mark. Three minutes later, to Real’s frustration David Alaba conceded a penalty and Villarreal got its noses in front with Moreno making it 2-1 for his team.

More to follow.