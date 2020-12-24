Football La-Liga La-Liga Real wins fifth game in a row to keep pace with Atletico A towering header from Casemiro and an added-time strike from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid beat a stubborn Granada side 2-0 at home. Reuters 24 December, 2020 08:16 IST Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates with teammate Vinicius Junior (r) after scoring their side's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Granada. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 24 December, 2020 08:16 IST A towering header from Casemiro and an added-time strike from Karim Benzema saw Real Madrid beat a stubborn Granada side 2-0 at home on Wednesday to notch a fifth consecutive La Liga victory and go level on points with leader Atletico Madrid.The champion lacked spark in the first half but came alive in the second period. After a flurry of chances from the home side, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro powered in a cross from Marco Asensio to give it the lead in the 57th minute. Zidane pleased with players after overcoming 'uncomfortable' Granada Real had been lucky to not fall behind in the first minute when Raphael Varane gave away possession and Roberto Soldado found Antonio Puertas, who sent his shot way over the bar.Granada continued to trouble Zinedine Zidane's side deep into the second half until Benzema raced clear and thumped the ball low into the net to seal the points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos