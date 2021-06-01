Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero completes Barcelona medical

Sergio Aguero's medical at La Liga club FC Barcelona was completed successfully on Monday. The 32-year-old former Manchester City FC striker was out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Barca used the opportunity to sign Aguero on a free transfer. The Argentine forward had bagged 260 goals and 73 assists during his Man City career. He has also featured for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top-division in the past.