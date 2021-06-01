La-Liga

Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero completes Barcelona medical

Argentina international Sergio Aguero has joined Spanish outfit Barcelona on a free transfer, having made 390 appearances for English team Manchester City.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 June, 2021 15:07 IST

Sergio Aguero had moved to FC Barcelona from Manchester City FC on a free transfer.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 June, 2021 15:07 IST

Sergio Aguero's medical at La Liga club FC Barcelona was completed successfully on Monday. The 32-year-old former Manchester City FC striker was out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Barca used the opportunity to sign Aguero on a free transfer. The Argentine forward had bagged 260 goals and 73 assists during his Man City career. He has also featured for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top-division in the past.