Football La-Liga La-Liga Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero completes Barcelona medical Argentina international Sergio Aguero has joined Spanish outfit Barcelona on a free transfer, having made 390 appearances for English team Manchester City. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 15:07 IST Sergio Aguero had moved to FC Barcelona from Manchester City FC on a free transfer. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 15:07 IST Sergio Aguero's medical at La Liga club FC Barcelona was completed successfully on Monday. The 32-year-old former Manchester City FC striker was out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the 2020-21 season. Barca used the opportunity to sign Aguero on a free transfer. The Argentine forward had bagged 260 goals and 73 assists during his Man City career. He has also featured for Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top-division in the past. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.