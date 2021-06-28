La Liga to kick off on August 14-15

Spain's La Liga will kick off the weekend of August 14-15 and run to May 22, the Spanish Football Federation (RFE) said Monday in unveiling the calendar of fixtures.

The Spanish Cup final will be held on April 23 with January 12 and 16 pencilled in for Super Cup dates -- the event to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. The format sees league champion Atletico Madrid taking on the Copa del Rey runner-up Athletic Bilbao with the Cup winners, Barcelona, meeting the runner up in La Liga, Real Madrid.

The King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah on the shores of the Red Sea will host the final showdown.