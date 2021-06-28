Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga to kick off on August 14-15 The Spanish Cup final will be held on April 23 with January 12 and 16 pencilled in for Super Cup dates -- the event to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. AFP MADRID 28 June, 2021 21:22 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah on the shores of the Red Sea will host the final showdown of the Super Cup. - Getty Images AFP MADRID 28 June, 2021 21:22 IST Spain's La Liga will kick off the weekend of August 14-15 and run to May 22, the Spanish Football Federation (RFE) said Monday in unveiling the calendar of fixtures.The Spanish Cup final will be held on April 23 with January 12 and 16 pencilled in for Super Cup dates -- the event to be hosted by Saudi Arabia. The format sees league champion Atletico Madrid taking on the Copa del Rey runner-up Athletic Bilbao with the Cup winners, Barcelona, meeting the runner up in La Liga, Real Madrid.READ: Spain to allow fans back into stadiums next seasonThe King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah on the shores of the Red Sea will host the final showdown. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :