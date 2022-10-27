La-Liga

Spanish Super Cup to be hosted in Saudi capital Riyadh again

It is the third time the tournament will take place in the Middle East, as part of a deal to keep the tournament there until 2029, worth a reported 30 million euros a season for the RFEF.

AFP
27 October, 2022 20:56 IST
Reigning champion and La Liga winner Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey runner up Valencia in one semi-final, with cup-winner Real Betis playing Barcelona, which finished second in the league in the other.. (File Photo)

Reigning champion and La Liga winner Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey runner up Valencia in one semi-final, with cup-winner Real Betis playing Barcelona, which finished second in the league in the other.

The Spanish Super Cup will take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia in January 2023, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced Thursday.

Reigning champion and La Liga winner Real Madrid will face Copa del Rey runner up Valencia in one semi-final, with cup-winner Real Betis playing Barcelona, which finished second in the league in the other.

"The three matches will be played at the King Fahd de Riyadh stadium, a spectacular venue with capacity for over 60,000 fans," said the RFEF in a statement.

The semi-finals will take place on January 11 and 12 with the final on January 15.

In the 2019/20 season the Spanish Super Cup was played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it returned to Spain in 2020/21.

Last season it returned to Saudi Arabia, being held in Riyadh where Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final.

The tournament has been mired in various controversies, including Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's sports event company Kosmos being paid for helping arrange the move to Saudi Arabia, as well as concerns over human rights issues in the host country.

