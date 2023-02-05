Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois appeared to suffer a thigh injury while warming up before his team’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca on Sunday, adding to their injury woes.

Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin replaced the Belgium international in the starting line up.

Carlo Ancelotti was already without Karim Benzema and Eder Militao after they went off against Valencia on Thursday.

Eden Hazard suffered a knee injury on Saturday which will keep him out for a few weeks, while Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are also out.

Defender David Alaba returned to the bench against Mallorca after missing eight games with a calf problem.

Madrid started the game against Mallorca five points behind La Liga leader Barcelona. Ancelotti’s team faces Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in the Moroccan capital Rabat.