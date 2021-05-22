Atletico Madrid wins first La Liga title since 2014 with Valladolid win

Atletico Madrid pipped city rival Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired the team to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counter-attack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

MATCH BLOG | La Liga highlights: Atletico Madrid beats Valladolid 2-1 to claim title

Just as it had done in last week's comeback win over Osasuna, Atletico missed a series of clear-cut opportunities but it drew level after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defence before arrowing into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.

Suarez then pounced on a giveaway by the Valladolid defence to score in the 67th and put Atletico on its way to a victory that would secure the title no matter what happened in Real Madrid's game at home to Villarreal.

Atletico finished top of the standings on 86 points from 38 matches while Real, which snatched a late 2-1 win over Villarreal itself, came second on 84. Valladolid finished 19th and was relegated to the second division of Spain.

Hundreds of Atleti fans celebrated in central Madrid after the match, while the police drafted in extra officers and drones to monitor the situation.