Football La-Liga La-Liga Xavi hopes to coach Barcelona in the future Barcelona had apparently approached Xavi Hernandez to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January. Reuters 29 June, 2020 16:44 IST Former Barcelona player and current Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez. - Getty Images Reuters 29 June, 2020 16:44 IST Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team is already preparing for it.Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari club Al Sadd, had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January.Barca is two points behind leader Real Madrid with six matches remaining in the campaign."The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways," Spanish daily Sport quoted Xavi as saying in a video call where the 40-year-old outlined his plans for the future.READ | Barcelona lacking spark since season resumed, says Quique Setien Xavi said he hoped to begin from scratch if he took over."I'm a club man. I would like to return at the right moment to start a project from zero. I've said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona," he added."It's clear that after the elections the stage would be set, of course. I'm not ruling anything out. "They came for me in January, we were speaking. I told them the circumstances and timing weren't right."