Zidane tight-lipped on Super League question

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane refused to comment on the proposed new European Super League, spearheaded by club president Florentino Perez, ahead of Wednesday's trip to Cadiz in La Liga.

"That's a question for one person, the president," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm here for the game. Everyone has their opinion but I'm not here to talk about that. I'll talk about the game tomorrow, the league, the Champions League - the rest isn't my job.

"You can say I'm sitting on the fence, and that's fine. Because what I like doing is coach, that's it," Zidane added.

ALSO READ | German FA wants Super League clubs banned from all competitions

The Frenchman also said the dressing room had not been talking about any proposed UEFA sanctions, such as elimination from this season's Champions League, as punishment.

"We don't talk about that kind of stuff in the changing room. We're just focused on the next game," he said.

A disappointing goalless draw with Getafe at the weekend meant Real's hopes of retaining La Liga are no longer in its own hands. However, Zidane insisted it will not throw in the towel on the season.

"It's been a season of eight months and all sorts have happened.

"There's been talk of me being fired, the players not being worth anything, and that's never the case. The important thing is that we're in the mix, we're competing and that's what we like," he said.

Zidane did confirm that defenders Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal will travel with the squad. However, Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde all remain absent.