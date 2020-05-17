Football

Lacazette balloon incident 'taken seriously' by Arsenal

Arsenal says it has taken allegations that France striker Alexandre Lacazette inhaled nitrous oxide "seriously".

Peter Thompson
17 May, 2020 23:03 IST
Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette was among a group of Arsenal players who were warned by the London club 18 months ago after they were seen taking in nitrous oxide at a London nightclub.   -  Getty Images

Peter Thompson
17 May, 2020 23:03 IST

Alexandre Lacazette could face disciplinary action from Arsenal after footage emerged of the striker seemingly inhaling from a balloon.

The Daily Star posted a video of the France striker appearing to inhale with a balloon to his mouth, claiming he was using nitrous oxide.

RELATED| Lacazette stay not dependant on Arsenal's Champions League qualification

It is alleged that the 28-year-old wrote in a text to friends "at home, chilling and doing balloons”.

Lacazette was among a group of Arsenal players who were warned by the London club 18 months ago after they were seen taking in nitrous oxide at a London nightclub.

The former Lyon forward looks set to have more questions to answer as the Premier League side waits to discover if and when the season can resume, having been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

An Arsenal spokesperson said: "This is a private matter which we are taking seriously. It will be handled internally."

Lacazette has scored nine goals in all competitions this season.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related