Football Football Real Madrid wins FIFA 20 charity challenge, raises funds towards coronavirus response Marco Asensio beat Leganes' Aitor Ruibal 4-2 in Sunday's FIFA 20 tournament final, raising over €140,000 in the process. Sacha Pisani 23 March, 2020 06:53 IST Real Madrid's Marco Asensio - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 23 March, 2020 06:53 IST Real Madrid's Marco Asensio won the LaLiga FIFA 20 charity challenge, helping raise funds for the fight against coronavirus.While COVID-19 pandemic has forced sports to stop around the world, LaLiga continued to go ahead over the weekend, albeit virtually.A single player was invited by Spanish video game streamer Ibai Llanos to represent their team in a 20-club FIFA 20 tournament.READ: Perez promises Bernabeu tribute to former Real Madrid president Sanz Asensio – who has been sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season due to a serious knee injury – swapped the pitch for PlayStation.The 24-year-old Spain international's time away from the football ground paid dividends after beating Leganes' Aitor Ruibal 4-2 in Sunday's final.Over €140,000 was also raised, with all proceeds going to UNICEF as the world struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed more than 14,500 lives."It has been a spectacular tournament," Asensio wrote via Twitter. "The goal was to have a good time, laugh, entertain ourselves in these difficult times for everyone, and donate in the fight against COVID-19. And we have succeeded. #WearetheChampions !! @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/w75OJj4ww6— Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) March 22, 2020 "Congratulations @IbaiLlanos and all who have made it possible." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos