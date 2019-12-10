Football Football Valverde hails Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez: He's a great player Ernesto Valverde was asked about Barcelona-linked Inter forward Lautaro Martinez on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League clash. Sacha Pisani 10 December, 2019 11:03 IST Inter forward Lautaro Martinez has reportedly emerged as a top target for Barcelona, which is looking to identify a long-term heir to succeed Luis Suarez. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 10 December, 2019 11:03 IST Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde said Lautaro Martinez is a "great player" as the Inter star continues to be linked with the La Liga champion.Inter forward Martinez has reportedly emerged as a top target for Barca, which is looking to identify a long-term heir for the aging Luis Suarez.Martinez has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season, including a goal away to Barca in the Champions League on October 2.RELATED| Barcelona 'cannot afford' to lose Vidal in January - Barca president BartomeuThe 22-year-old Argentina international will come up against Barca again when Inter welcomes the Spanish giant to Milan on Tuesday, in a battle of first against second in Group F on the final matchday.Asked about Martinez on the eve of the clash, Valverde – whose Barca has already qualified for the last 16 – told reporters: "He is a great player and he's having a great season. He is quick and strong."He scored a great goal in the first game at the Camp Nou. I know he is comfortable with [Romelu] Lukaku, they’ve found the right mechanism to help Inter."As for Lautaro being similar to Luis Suarez, they are a little different but both are born goalscorers."But Inter have so many good players, Lautaro, Lukaku, [Milan] Skriniar…" Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos