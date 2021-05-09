Football official Lavinio Rebello passes away

Lavinio Rebello, the senior vice president of the Goa Football Association, breathed his last in Goa on Sunday.

All India Football Federation general secretary Kushal Das, in his condolence letter, said, "AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the sad demise today of Mr. Lavinio Rebello. Mr. Rebello was great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. Mr. Rebello, a passionate football administrator and will be remembered for his contribution to Goan Football & as a member of the AIFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee."

Das added, "On behalf of President AIFF Mr. Praful Patel and all Staff of AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic & irreparable loss and we pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give family members enough strength to bear this irreparable loss."