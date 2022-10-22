Football

Lazio must change approach in Immobile’s absence, says Sarri

The 32-year-old Immobile had to be substituted after 29 minutes in the 0-0 draw against visiting Udinese in Serie A last Sunday after suffering a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring.

Reuters
22 October, 2022 23:05 IST
22 October, 2022 23:05 IST
Lazio has not given a timeline for Immobile’s recovery.

Lazio has not given a timeline for Immobile’s recovery. | Photo Credit: AP

The 32-year-old Immobile had to be substituted after 29 minutes in the 0-0 draw against visiting Udinese in Serie A last Sunday after suffering a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring.

Lazio will need to change their approach to matches in the absence of injured striker Ciro Immobile, coach Maurizio Sarri told a news conference on Saturday on the eve of their Serie A clash at Atalanta.

The 32-year-old Immobile had to be substituted after 29 minutes in the 0-0 draw against visiting Udinese in Serie A last Sunday after suffering a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring.

Also Read
No face masks: Wolfsburg slams its ‘disrespectful’ players

“The absence of players who have certain numbers is heavy, it happens to all those who have such impactful players. If Paris St Germain did not have (Kylian) Mbappe they would be a little worried, like Barcelona without Lewa (Robert Lewandowski),” Sarri said.

“We don’t have one (player) with similar characteristics, we have to go for different characteristics.

“The risk of losing some potential is there, we still managed to do well at the end last year. We have to give 100%.”

Lazio has not given a timeline for Immobile’s recovery but Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that he will be out until January 2023.

“We’re making every attempt, I’ve seen that the guy is tough to want to shorten the time, it can be done and there’s no margin for risk,” Sarri said. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us