Lazio coach Inzaghi tests positive for COVID-19, says wife

The Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday that a member of staff contracted the virus.

The wife of Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi says her whole family is in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests, and the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday that a member of staff contracted the virus.

Inzaghi's wife Gaia wrote on social media: "Unfortunately our whole family has tested positive to coronavirus after a swab test done at home! We are well and in isolation as per protocol."

The Roman club announced in a statement that a member of their technical staff tested positive for the virus after having a private test with family members.

Inzaghi led Lazio to a 2-1 win over Spezia on Saturday that saw them climb to sixth in Serie A. They face Hellas Verona next on Sunday.