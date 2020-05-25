Football Football Lazio coach Inzaghi eager to see Serie A resume Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi wants to see the Serie A campaign get back underway. Dejan Kalinic 25 May, 2020 11:42 IST Simone Inzaghi's Lazio was just a point behind leader Juventus, with both having played 26 games, when the Serie A was suspended in March due to COVID-19. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 25 May, 2020 11:42 IST Simone Inzaghi is eager to restart the Serie A season amid the coronavirus pandemic after his Lazio side's "extraordinary" progress.Lazio was just a point behind leader Juventus, with both having played 26 games, when the campaign was suspended in March due to COVID-19.Inzaghi hopes the season can get back underway, with a decision set to be made on Thursday.RELATED| Serie A could return on 'June 13 or 20': Spadafora "We are happy to start again. It is the wish that we finish the championship in favour of all the people who work in football and for the fans," the Lazio head coach told Rai 2 on Sunday."The prerequisites are there. We coaches have all felt we want to start again safely."Regardless of the ranking, before the pandemic we were doing something extraordinary."The Bundesliga is the only one of Europe's top five leagues to restart, while La Liga is set to resume next month, Ligue 1 has been cancelled and the Premier League is also bidding to get back underway.RELATED| League-by-league guide to the return of football around Europe Inzaghi is hopeful over Serie A, even if a positive case of coronavirus is found at a club."In our sports centres, we are in total safety, there are distances, we are checked every day. From tomorrow, we will return to group training," he said."There is a desire to start again. A positive in the team? I don't know, it hasn't happened yet. We are waiting for the protocol to understand what to do."As Germany did, we hope to start again. Once a case is found, the subject will be isolated and the game should be played back at least a week later." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos