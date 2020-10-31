Lazio reveals positive COVID-19 tests in squad

Serie A side Lazio said some members of its squad had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, although the side did not name them or say how many there were.

"On the basis of these results, the whole squad will repeat the tests in order to identify the players that can be used in (Sunday's) match between Torino and Lazio," the club said in a statement.

A pre-match news conference with coach Simone Inzaghi was cancelled.



Lazio sent a depleted squad to Belgium for its Champions League match at Club Brugge on Wednesday, bringing in four youth team players to make up the numbers in what coach Simone Inzaghi described as a surreal situation.

However, the club did not specify which of the players who missed the game, if any, had tested positive for COVID-19.