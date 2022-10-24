Lazio ends Atalanta’s unbeaten record to close in on leader Napoli

Atalanta had the chance to move a point in front of Napoli ahead of their clash with Roma in Sunday’s late match but Lazio put in the perfect away performance without injured Italy striker Ciro Immobile to close in on the summit.

Mattia Zaccagni’s tap-in at the end of a beautifully-worked team move put Lazio ahead in the 10th minute at the Gewiss Stadium.

And Felipe Anderson, replacing Immobile in a false nine forward role, ensured Lazio would leapfrog Atalanta into third place when he drilled in the away side’s second eight minutes after the break following a burst down the left from Adam Marusic.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are level on 24 points with Atalanta, who sit fourth, after winning five of their last six league matches during which time they haven’t conceded a single goal.

“This year we play every match like a team which fights for every ball and you can see that in the results,” Anderson told DAZN.

“We knew this would be one of the most difficult matches of the season, especially without our captain Ciro... today we’re happy.”

Atalanta barely created a chance as it left Napoli the only remaining unbeaten team in Serie A, a far cry from the thrilling teams Gian Piero Gasperini has created in Bergamo in recent seasons.

It will be without key forward Luis Muriel at Empoli next weekend as the Colombian was sent off late on for two bookable offences.

Udinese’s fairytale start to the season hit another bump in the road as Torino ran out surprise winners at the Dacia Arena.

Andrea Sottil’s team was in sight of the Serie A summit two weeks ago but two draws and Sunday’s loss to ninth-placed Torino leave them sixth.

It is five points behind Napoli after goals in each half from Ola Aina and Pietro Pellegri ended Torino’s five-match winless streak in the league.

Udinese was also knocked out of the Italian Cup in the week by promoted Monza.