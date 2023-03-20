Football

Lazio battles past 10-man AS Roma 1-0 in derby, moves into second spot

Reuters
ROME 20 March, 2023 09:41 IST
Lazio players celebrate with mascot Olympia the eagle after the win against Roma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lazio needed a second-half goal by Mattia Zaccagni to snatch a 1-0 victory over 10-man AS Roma in its bad-tempered Serie A derby on Sunday and climb into second place, leaving its opponents in fifth.

Maurizio Sarri’s men, who also won the derby in the first half of the season, made the advantage count in the 65th minute with Zaccagni slipping through the defence and curling in a low shot.

It briefly thought its lead was short-lived when Lazio’s Nicolo Casale put the ball in his own net two minutes later but it did not count following a VAR review.

Roma tried to find an equaliser but despite having possession they lacked the final pass and the match ended with Roma’s Bryan Cristante and Lazio’s Adam Marusic also getting red cards after the final whistle following a brief scuffle.

Lazio is second on 52 points, behind runaway leader Napoli, with Roma in fifth on 47. 

