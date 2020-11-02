Serie A: Lazio defeats Torino in seven-goal thriller

Lazio produced the most dramatic comeback of the Serie A season so far when it scored twice in stoppage time to win 4-3 at Torino on Sunday after its opponent had itself taken the lead in the 87th minute.

It was a morale-boosting win for Lazio, which has struggled to find the form which made it title contender last season, and a shattering blow for Torino which has only one point from five games.

Lazio went ahead through Andreas Pereira in the 15th minute but the Bulls quickly turned the game around when Bremer levelled with a diving header and Andrea Belotti won and converted a penalty in the 25th minute.

Lazio, which has 10 points from six games, levelled four minutes after halftime when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic curled in a free kick.'

Both teams had further chances before Sasa Lukic won possession off Wesley Hoedt to give Torino the lead with three minutes of normal time left.

It was far from over, however, as Lazio was awarded a penalty after VAR spotted that Ciro Immobile’s shot had hit Nicolas Nkoulou’s trailing hand and Immobile converted to equalise in the 95th minute.

The visitor then snatched all three points as Felipe Caicedo fired home in the eighth minute of stoppage time after the ball ricocheted around the area.