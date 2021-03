Lazio's Serie A clash with Torino must be played, rules court

Lazio's home Serie A game against Torino, which was postponed earlier this month following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Turin club's squad, must be played, Italy's Sports Court of Appeal said on Tuesday.

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for March 2, had descended into farce as the capital club named a team and turned up at the Stadio Olimpico despite its opponent being stuck in quarantine more than 600km away in Turin.

RELATED| Lazio fined, president banned for COVID protocol violations

Contradictory instructions from a local health authority (ASL) and the league body resulted in Lazio arriving for kickoff and waiting 45 minutes before the game was officially abandoned.

The Rome club wanted the match to be awarded as a 3-0 win to it, but that was rejected by the appeal court, which ruled the game would have to be re-arranged for later in the season.

RELATED| Napoli wins appeal against abandoned Juve match after Covid-19 outbreak

Lazio can still take its appeal further, to the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Guarantee Board.

CONI previously overturned a decision to hand Juventus a 3-0 win over Napoli, for a game called off in similar circumstances in October, and ordered the match to be played.