Leandro Trossard became only the third player to net a hattrick against Liverpool at the Anfield stadium in the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday.

The hat-trick from Belgian forward earned Brighton a worthy point in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with EPL title-chasing Liverpool.

Peter Ndlovu and Andrey Arshavin are the other players to achieve this feat.

Ndlovu, who played for Coventry City scored the first ever hattrick against Livepool at its home stadium in the 1994/95 season. Coventry City went on to win the match in a season where Blackburn Rovers won its only League title.

Arshavin on the other hand scored four goals, including one in the stoppage time, to rescue Arsenal in a 4-4 draw against Liverpool in the 2008/09 season.

Trossard, in his stint with Brighton so far since 2019, has scored 23 league goals and has assisted 12 times in four seasons.

“Trossard is a (crack) star,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said after the match. “Before when he was in the national team, I sent him a message that he needed to score more goals.

“I believe he can do even better than today. I say this not because I am unhappy with his game today, but I consider him a great, great, player.”