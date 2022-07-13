Football

Serie A team shows support after president receives pigs’ heads as threat

Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani found himself on the receiving end of threats, with pigs’ heads left outside his house and office.

13 July, 2022 10:07 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani received two pigs’ heads, one in front of his home and one in front of his office, on Tuesday morning.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani received two pigs’ heads, one in front of his home and one in front of his office, on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serie A side Lecce sent a message of solidarity to the club’s president Saverio Sticchi Damiani on Tuesday after he found himself on the receiving end of threats, with pigs’ heads left outside his house and office.

Damiani, who also works as a lawyer and university professor, received two heads, one in front of his home and one in front of his office, on Tuesday morning for reasons to be investigated by the police, Italian media reported.

“All of US Lecce, the shareholders, managers, partners, coaches and the players, by condemning the vile threat, show their support and solidarity with president Saverio Sticchi Damiani,” the club said.

Lecce, which has been in and out of Serie A in recent years, recently won promotion to return to the top-flight league after two seasons in Serie B.

