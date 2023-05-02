Football

Leeds removes director of football amid Allardyce reports

Leeds announced the departure of director of football Victor Orta on Tuesday amid reports of an imminent managerial change that could see Sam Allardyce take over at the relegation-threatened Premier League club.

AP
LEEDS 02 May, 2023 16:34 IST
Representative image: Leeds manager Javi Gracia has only been in his role for two months but could also lose his job.

Representative image: Leeds manager Javi Gracia has only been in his role for two months but could also lose his job. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Orta leaves with Leeds in fourth-to-last place in the league and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference with four games remaining. The team has lost five of its last seven games — most recently 4-1 at Bournemouth — and conceded 23 goals in that period.

Fans have been calling for the removal of Orta, who joined the club in 2017 and helped oversee changes that led to Leeds getting promoted to the top division in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

“It is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club,” Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said. “I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”

Leeds manager Javi Gracia has only been in his role for two months but could also lose his job.

Allardyce, a 68-year-old former England coach, is being heavily linked with replacing Gracia for what would be his first coaching role since his time at West Bromwich Albion in the second half of the 2020-21 season. On that occasion, he failed in his short-term mission to keep the team in the Premier League.

