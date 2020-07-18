Leeds United ended a 16-year wait for a Premier League return on Friday as it secured promotion courtesy of second-placed West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

The result at the John Smith's Stadium meant Championship leader Leeds secured a top-two finish with 87 points -- five points ahead of West Brom which has played one game more.

West Brom fell behind to Chris Willock's early goal and although Dara O'Shea equalised, Emile Smith-Rowe won it for struggling Huddersfield in the 86th minute.

“We are back. Leeds United are Premier League,” the club said on tits Twitter account moments after the final whistle.

Marceloa Bielsa's Leeds, which visits Derby County on Sunday, can seal the title without kicking a ball if third-placed Brentford fail to win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Leeds went through 14 different managers following its relegation from the Premier League in 2014, until the sleeping giant was awoken by former Lazio and Marseille boss Bielsa.

He led Leeds within touching distance of promotion in his first season, but it crumbled in the final weeks and was beaten in the play-of semifinals by Derby.