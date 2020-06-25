Football Football Leeds United removes cardboard cutout of Osama bin Laden from stands With no spectators allowed into stadiums, many English clubs are giving fans the chance to send in photos and have cutouts put on the seats instead. Reuters 25 June, 2020 10:24 IST A cardboard cutout of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was spotted in the stands. - TWITTER Reuters 25 June, 2020 10:24 IST Leeds United has removed a cardboard cutout of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden from the stands at Elland Road after it was spotted in a photo posted on Twitter, British media has reported.With no spectators allowed into stadiums as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, many English clubs are giving fans the chance to send in photos and have cutouts put on the seats instead. Vinicius, Ramos see off Mallorca as Real Madrid wins again The BBC quoted Leeds as saying they will “ensure there are no more offensive images” in the stands before Saturday's game against Fulham.Australian media reported earlier this month that a cutout of British serial killer Harold Shipman was spotted in the stands of a National Rugby League game between Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos