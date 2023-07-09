MagazineBuy Print

Leicester appoints former Man City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager

Caballero, the League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League winner will become the fifth addition to Maresca’s backroom staff.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 17:11 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: The 41-year-old former Argentina international played for City for three seasons from 2014 before joining Chelsea and spending four years at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Leicester City have appointed former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero as assistant manager to Enzo Maresca, the Championship side announced on Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Argentina international played for City for three seasons from 2014 before joining Chelsea and spending four years at Stamford Bridge.

Caballero will start his first coaching stint after a spell of 18 months at Southampton.

ALSO READ: Atletico signs Soyuncu after Leicester departure

“Thanks to Caballero for his service during his time with the club. The keeper has joined LCFC (Leicester) as assistant manager following the expiry of his SaintsFC contract,” Southampton said in a post on Twitter.

The League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League winner will become the fifth addition to Maresca’s backroom staff after a playing career of more than two decades.

Maresca left his role as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at treble winners City and signed a three-year deal with Leicester. Leicester will begin their Championship campaign at home against Coventry City on Aug. 6.

