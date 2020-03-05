Ricardo leaves it late to send Leicester through to FA Cup quarters

Ricardo Pereira's late header saw Leicester City secure a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals as it beat Championship side Birmingham City 1-0.

The Foxes have won just one of their last seven Premier League games to stall their charge towards the Champions League next season and Brendan Rodgers’ men were again without Jamie Vardy through injury.

Leicester laboured for much of Wednesday's contest at the King Power Stadium, with Rodgers' Champions League-chasing team struggling to break down dogged opposition.

James Maddison went close to a spectacular opener in the 68th minute when his long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

The game appeared destined for extra time, but Ricardo ensured an additional 30 minutes would not be required when he met Marc Albrighton's cross with a header that had the power and placement to find the bottom-left corner, eight minutes from full-time.

“I thought it was just a matter of time,” said Rodgers, whose side will host Chelsea in the quarterfinals. “In the second half we dominated -- lots of quick combos and the goal was coming. It was an excellent display.”

Sheffield United will host Arsenal in the another last-eight tie, while Manchester City travels to Newcastle United. Norwich City, which beat Tottenham in a penalty shootout, will face either Manchester United or Derby County next.