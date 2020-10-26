Football Football Jamie Vardy header gives Leicester first win at Arsenal in 47 years Jamie Vardy's late close-range header hands Leicester City a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Reuters 26 October, 2020 10:06 IST Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the goal in the 80th minute. - AP Reuters 26 October, 2020 10:06 IST Leicester City won at Arsenal for the first time in 47 years on Sunday, with substitute Jamie Vardy’s late close-range header enough to secure victory in the Premier League at The Emirates stadium.The win lifted Brendan Rogers’ side to fourth on 12 points, while the Gunners stay in 10th place on nine after six games.MATCH CENTREArsenal was left ruing its failure to score in the first half hour when it pushed forward time and again, racking up 10 shots and six corners to Leicester’s one and zero respectively. It had the ball in the net from a corner in the fourth minute but replays showed at least three players offside as Alexandre Lacazette flicked it past keeper Kasper Schmeichel.The host then almost scored when Kieran Tierney whipped in a cross that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed over.It went even closer to opening the scoring a few minutes later when Alexandre Lacazette, standing in front of goal, somehow nodded another cross from Tierney wide of the far post.'Big win'Vardy, who came on with half an hour to play having missed Leicester’s previous two games with a calf injury, broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, heading home Cengiz Under’s cross.“We weathered a bit of a storm but then started getting into it and we’ve come away with a win. It’s big for us but it’s just the next game where we want to keep improving,” said Vardy. Vards scoring vs. ArsenalName a better duo... pic.twitter.com/9oSa6eLFeO— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 26, 2020 The win gets Leicester’s season back on track following league defeats by Aston Villa and West Ham United.“We’ve had a couple of bad results and we wanted to put that right in the league. Luckily, I’ve come on and made an impact,” Vardy told Sky Sports.“It gives us a little boost. The last two games in the league have not been good enough but to come here and put in a performance like we have is great for the team.”Vardy’s 11th Premier League goal against the Gunners - more than any other player apart from Wayne Rooney - gave his side its first win at Arsenal since September 1973.Arteta rues wasted chancesArsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team wasted its chances and seemed to lack purpose in its 1-0 loss to Leicester City.Leicester substitute Jamie Vardy's late close-range header was enough to give his side its first away win at Arsenal in 47 years.While Arsenal created twice as many shots and won three times as many corners as the visitor, it was unable to find the net - even when standing right in front of it in the case of one wayward Alexandre Lacazette header.“We didn't look as sharp on the ball. We didn't have much purpose on the ball,” Arteta told reporters after the match.“We didn't manage to have enough continuity in our play, we didn't put the ball as often as we could in the box. It's a very harsh result for us considering what happened in the game.”Arsenal had looked capable of scoring repeatedly in the first half, when Leicester failed to register a single shot.“I was really pleased with the first half, the way we pressed and the aggression we showed. We were effective with that and restricted them to nothing,” Arteta said.But he also seemed bemused by striker Lacazette's lack of finish: “The strikers need goals, and he looked sharp and aggressive in his play. He had the opportunity to score the goal, but he didn't.”Despite having only just recovered from a calf injury and coming on for only half an hour, Vardy looked razor-sharp in comparison and caused the Arsenal defence plenty of problems.'World-class striker'“He's a world-class striker, an incredible talent,” his manager Brendan Rogers said after the match, acknowledging that his game plan had rested largely on Vardy's shoulders.“The plan was always to make sure we're in the game, then put him (Vardy) on for half an hour.”Arteta said that kind of ruthlessness in front of goal is exactly what his side will need to work on, referring to one late move where defender Hector Bellerin raced in to smash a volley goalward - but straight at Leicester keeper Kaspar Schmeichel.“Credit to them, they are really organised and it's difficult to create chances. We created a really good one with Hector and we didn't convert. It's an aspect we have to improve on.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos