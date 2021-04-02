Football Football Leicester's Maddison to return from injury for City clash James Maddison returning to the Leicester squad after being out for more than a month due to a hip injury. Reuters 02 April, 2021 11:15 IST Leicester's James Maddison was injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leicester City. - AP Reuters 02 April, 2021 11:15 IST Leicester City received a major boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at home to Manchester City with midfielder James Maddison returning to the squad after being out for more than a month due to a hip injury.Maddison, who has eight goals and five assists for Leicester in the Premier League this season, last played in their 2-1 win away to Aston Villa on Feb. 21."He's back in training and he will be available for the weekend, so that's great news for us," manager Brendan Rodgers told reporters on Thursday."Clearly, he's not 100 per cent match fit but, in terms of his football fitness, he looks great. He's not reporting any pain." Blind out for season with injury, hopes to play at Euro 2020 Defender Ricardo Pereira is also available for Saturday's game after recovering from a minor hamstring strain he sustained last month."He's trained with the group and will be available for the squad," Rodgers added. "Him and James have been on similar programmes this last couple of weeks."Leicester is third on the table with 56 points after 29 games, 15 points behind leaders City, who has played a game more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.