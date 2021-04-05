Football

Leicester City Women confirm maiden promotion to Women's Super League

Leicester City Women have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses.

05 April, 2021 10:03 IST

Leicester City Women are champions of the FA Women's Championship.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Leicester City secured promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time following Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the second-tier Championship.

Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored in the second half to lead Leicester to its 12th successive league win, securing a top-flight berth with two games left to play.

 

Leicester leads second-placed Durham by eight points. The Foxes have won 15 of their 18 league matches this season, losing only once.