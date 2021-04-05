Football Football Leicester City Women confirm maiden promotion to Women's Super League Leicester City Women have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses. Reuters 05 April, 2021 10:03 IST Leicester City Women are champions of the FA Women's Championship. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 April, 2021 10:03 IST Leicester City secured promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time following Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the second-tier Championship.Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored in the second half to lead Leicester to its 12th successive league win, securing a top-flight berth with two games left to play. GET IN THERE! pic.twitter.com/gIUhW4U3VE— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) April 4, 2021 Leicester leads second-placed Durham by eight points. The Foxes have won 15 of their 18 league matches this season, losing only once. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.