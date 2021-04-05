Leicester City Women confirm maiden promotion to Women's Super League

Leicester City secured promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time following Sunday's 2-0 victory over London City Lionesses in the second-tier Championship.

Sam Tierney and Natasha Flint scored in the second half to lead Leicester to its 12th successive league win, securing a top-flight berth with two games left to play.

Leicester leads second-placed Durham by eight points. The Foxes have won 15 of their 18 league matches this season, losing only once.