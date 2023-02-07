Football

Bundesliga footballer turns life-saver for cancer patient with stem-cell donation

AP
LEIPZIG 07 February, 2023 21:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Willi Orban of Leipzig in action during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at Red Bull Arena on January 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leipzig defender Willi Orban could miss a key game in his team’s Bundesliga title challenge because he is taking time out to make a potentially life-saving donation of stem cells to a cancer patient.

Leipzig said Orbán has been taking injections since Saturday to boost his stem cell count and hasn’t trained with the team since Sunday. He is considered doubtful for fourth-place Leipzig’s Bundesliga game against second-place Union Berlin on Saturday.

“Of course I was surprised when I received the info that I was a match. I without a doubt wanted to make the donation as soon as possible. I have the chance to potentially save another person’s life with very little effort. It was a no brainer. I hope my donation will help the recipient to recover from their illness,” Orbán said in a statement.

“I might of course miss the Union game but even with my sporting ambitions, football is of secondary importance. Those who know me know that I will do everything I can in order to rejoin the team as soon as possible. I hope this inspires more people to register.”

