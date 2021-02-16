Football Football Argentine World Cup winner Leopoldo Luque dies aged 71 Luque, 71, was a key member of the Argentina side that won its first World Cup at home in 1978. Reuters BUENOS AIRES 16 February, 2021 10:18 IST Leopoldo Luque in action during the Copa De Oro match between Argentina and Brazil on January 4, 1981 in Montevideo, Uruguay. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters BUENOS AIRES 16 February, 2021 10:18 IST Leopoldo Luque, the moustachioed striker who was a key part of the Argentina side that won its first World Cup at home in 1978, died on Monday, the Argentine Football Association said.Luque, who was 71, was hospitalised with COVID-19 over the festive period and he never fully recovered, Argentina media reported.Luque was an integral member of the 1978 team, scoring four goals and forming part of a swashbuckling attack with Daniel Bertoni and Mario Kempes. He scored the host’s first goal in the 2-1 opening win over Hungary and twice in the notorious 6-0 win over Peru that took it into the final.IN PICTURES | Maradona: Magician of the beautiful gameLuque played all his club football in Latin America, with spells at Rosario Central, River Plate and Racing, among other clubs. He also played for Santos in Brazil and Mexican club Deportivo Tampico.Luque’s death comes three months after that of his former team-mate Diego Maradona. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos